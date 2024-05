Share:













On the night of Saturday, May 11, drones of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd oil refinery in russia.

A source in the Defense Intelligence reported this to Ukrainska Pravda.

"There was rumbling in Russia once again on the night of 10-11 May. DIU’s drones paid a visit to the Volgograd oil refinery, owned by PJSC LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka, at 03:45. The primary oil processing units AVT-1 and AVT-6 were affected," it was reported.

According to the source of the publication, the current state of the installations is being clarified. At the same time, it is known that the control cable of the air coolers was damaged, as a result of which seven coolers were disconnected. The smoke stack of furnace P-1 was also damaged.

It should be noted that this is not the first attack on this russian object. The previous time the Volgograd refinery burned in early February of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday night, explosions rang out in the Belgorod and Kursk Regions of russia.