Explosions sound in Belgorod and Kursk Regions of russia last night

Overnight into Saturday, explosions rang out in the Belgorod and Kursk Regions of the russian federation.

This is stated in the messages of the correspondents of russian Telegram channels, and putin’s proteges in the Kursk Region Roman Starovoit, and the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

So, in the Kursk Region, according to local authorities, two drones were intercepted.

And in the Belgorod Region, missile danger was declared. According to Gladkov, several air targets were allegedly shot down on approach to Belgorod. A pro-kremlin official also reported several dozen damaged houses, broken windows and damaged cars.