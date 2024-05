Heavy fighting throughout front line. Zelenskyy speaks with Syrskyi about situation at front

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday heard a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front.

The President wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Heavy fighting is going on throughout the front line. Special attention is paid to directions in the Kharkiv Region, Pokrovsk and other directions in the Donetsk Region," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, during a meeting with Syrskyi, they discussed defensive actions and strengthening Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv Region and separately in Chasiv Yar.

"The Commander-in-Chief reported on solutions that will give more opportunities to our soldiers," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning the russians tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv Region, the attacks were repulsed, the defense was strengthened by reserve units.

In addition, the National Guard destroyed four russian infantry fighting vehicles during an attempt to attack the Kharkiv Region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov said that during battles on Friday, russian troops were able to capture four settlements in the north of the Kharkiv Region.