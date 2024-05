Bus sales down 35% to 104 units in April

In April, the sales of buses and minibuses decreased by 35% to 104 units compared to April 2023, while the share of new equipment in this volume was 60%.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to March, bus sales decreased by 29%.

The most popular in April among new buses and minibuses were: ZAZ - 17 units, Ataman - 15 units, and Etalon - 10 units.

The most popular in April among used buses and minibuses were: Mercedes-Benz - 18 units, MAN – 6 units, and Van Hool - 5 units.

In the year to date, 600 buses have been registered in Ukraine, which is 23% less than in the same period of the previous year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, the sales of buses and minibuses increased by 32% to 2,770 units compared to 2022.