Overnight into May 10, the russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Derhachi, Kharkiv Region. In Derhachi, an enemy’s guided aerial bomb hit near an infrastructure object, and in Kharkiv, private houses were damaged and two people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

So, at 03:30 a.m., the russian occupiers hit a guided aerial bomb near an infrastructure object in the city of Derhachi, the Kharkiv district. About 25 buildings and structures, 33 trade pavilions were also damaged as a result of the strike.

Before that, the occupiers shelled the city of Kharkiv with missiles. As a result of enemy missile fire, 12 private houses were damaged. An 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman were injured - an acute reaction to stress.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, the russian occupiers struck a non-working gas station in the city of Derhachi, Kharkiv Region, with a drone. Gas station equipment and a civilian car were damaged.

On May 8, the occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Kharkiv, also targeting the school stadium. The attack injured 7 people, 4 of whom were children.