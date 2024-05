Share:













After the russian attacks on energy facilities, the most difficult situation has currently arisen in two regions - in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

YASNO director general Serhii Kovalenko announced this on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, it is impossible to provide 100% of consumers with electricity in Kharkiv. After all, due to russian shelling and damage to energy facilities, from 200,000 to 250,000 Kharkiv residents experience power outages every hour.

"We have two regions that suffer the most. The first is Kharkiv. We have network restrictions there. Every hour, somewhere around 200,000-250,000 people are without electricity. Of course, the local network operator tries to do this in a fairly balanced way, but at 100% it is impossible to supply every consumer for every hour," Kovalenko emphasized.

Meanwhile, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, restrictions have been in place for industrial consumers since March after massive shelling of energy facilities.

"In one of the industrial regions, industrial restrictions have also been in place since the March shelling. They (restrictions - ed.) concern primarily industry. These are network restrictions," said the director of the YASNO company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, May 10, there was a shortage of electricity in the power system for most of the day.