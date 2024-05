Share:













On Friday, May 10, the power system was in deficit for most of the day.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system for most of the day. The reason is large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants, due to which they cannot produce the same amount of electricity as before the attack," the report says.

According to the report, on May 9, the Ukrenergo control center was forced to extend the period of power limitation schedules for industry from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on May 10 due to the absence or insufficient volume of electricity imports at night.

Also, on May 9, in order to overcome the deficit in the energy system, at the request of Ukrenergo the emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine was activated from 07:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia.

On Friday, emergency aid from EU countries was applied in the morning, from 06:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m.

During the day, except for night hours, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 13,904 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,483 MW in individual hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the third day in a row, Ukraine is receiving emergency aid from the EU energy systems.