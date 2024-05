Share:













Great Britain is calling on NATO allies to set new benchmarks for defense spending of 2.5% of GDP.

Foreign Minister David Cameron said this on Thursday, speaking at the country's National Cyber Security Center, Politico reports.

According to him, some European allies "do not want to invest in defense even when there is a war on our continent."

"Today, the world is more dangerous, more unstable, more confrontational than most of us have ever known. We need to recognize this fact and act accordingly - not in a year or two, not in a few months, but now," Cameron said.

According to him, Great Britain has promised to reach 2.5% by 2030.

At the same time, Cameron noted that "security will definitely be on the ballot" during the general election in Great Britain, which is expected this fall.

Current benchmarks for defense spending in NATO countries are 2% of GDP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of russia may be ready to attack NATO countries in five to eight years, when it will restore the forces damaged by the war in Ukraine.

In addition, the Institute for the Study of War reported that data from the financial, economic and military spheres of russia indicate that the country is preparing for a large-scale conflict with NATO.