Occupiers attack with Shaheds and missiles at night. Air defense downed all russian drones

The forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed all the strike drones that the russians launched to attack the territory of Ukraine that night.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this in Telegram.

It is noted that in total, the enemy used ten kamikaze drones of the Shahed type for another air strike.

"At night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine - using 10 UAVs of the Shahed type. All the attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the General Staff said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said, the invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine that night not only with Shaheds, but also with missiles.

The enemy launched 2 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation in the direction of the Kharkiv Region. And 10 attack drones - from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"As a result of combat work by units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, all ten attack UAVs were destroyed within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions," Oleshchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers carried out another air attack on Ukraine on the night of Thursday, May 9. Air defense forces and means destroyed 17 of the two dozen Shaheds.