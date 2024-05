Share:













The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, came to Kyiv on Europe Day.

She announced this on X (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Back to the land of the brave. In Kyiv on Europe Day,” she wrote.

Metsola added to this message a video where she is met by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station in Kyiv.

The head of the representation of the European Union in Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, also reported on Metsola's arrival in Kyiv on X.

“Roberta Metsola in Kyiv. Highly symbolic visit on a symbolic day,” Mathernova wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, Ukraine and the countries of the European Union celebrate Europe Day, a holiday that was started as a sign of peace and unity on the continent.

On May 8, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree introducing the celebration of Europe Day in Ukraine on May 9. At the same time, he declared Presidential Decree No. 339 of April 19, 2003, which provided for the celebration of Europe Day in Ukraine every year on the third Saturday of May, to be invalid.