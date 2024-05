Attacks near Chasiv Yar increase by 200%, but russia makes only minor gains - British intelligence

The aggressor country of russia in April increased the number of attacks in the east of Ukraine. Despite this, the occupiers sustained heavy losses and made only minor tactical gains.

This is stated in the new intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that in April 2024, russian attacks in the east of Ukraine increased by 17% compared to March 2024. Of these, more than three quarters were in the area of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar and Mariinka.

At the same time, attacks near Chasiv Yar increased by 200% from March to April.

"Despite the substantial increase in attacks on this axis, Russia made only minor tactical gains in the area during April and almost certainly sustained heavy losses," the British intelligence report said.

Recall, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, there are currently no russian occupiers in Chasiv Yar.

In addition, on the Chasiv Yar axis, the enemy concentrated the group of about 20,000-25,000 of troops.

Earlier, the ISW predicted what advantages the russian army would receive if it captured Chasiv Yar.