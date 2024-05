Share:













In January-April, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company transported 30.4 million tons of cargo in the export connection, which is 48.8% more than in the same period last year.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, since the beginning of the year, the company has transported 12.9 million tons of grain, 12.5 million tons of iron and manganese ore, 1.6 million tons of ferrous metals, and 867,000 tons of mine construction materials.

"In 2024, one of our priorities is to increase the volume of freight transportation, in particular exports, which are extremely important for the economy of the state. Despite the fact that the enemy has stepped up its attacks on the railway infrastructure, based on the results of work over the past 4 months, we have a record number of transported goods in this connection," Yevhen Liashchenko, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, noted.

In general, in January-April 2024, the company transported 59.9 million tons of cargo, which is 28.7% more than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia reduced the volume of cargo transportation by 1.5% to 148.4 million tons compared to 2022.