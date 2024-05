Share:













Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, attributes the increase in the number of millionaires according to the results of the income declaration for 2023 to unshadowing.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Unshadowing and patriotism of citizens who decided to go white," he answered the question about the reasons for the growth in the number of millionaires according to the results of the income declaration for 2023.

As of May 1, 2024, the campaign to declare income ended and citizens filed more than 172,000 tax declarations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of millionaires increased by 1,200 people to 10,700 according to the results of the income declaration for 2023.

The submitted declarations declared annual income in the amount of UAH 218.5 billion, and tax liabilities for payment to the budget of personal income tax in the amount of UAH 4.8 billion, which is UAH 2.1 billion more than last year, military duty - UAH 0.9 billion, which is UAH 0.4 billion, more than in the same period last year.