Air defense and drones. Latvia announces new batch of military assistance to Ukraine

The Latvian government has agreed to transfer to the Ukrainian military a new package of assistance, which will include, in particular, anti-aircraft guns and drones for surveillance.

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa announced this on Twitter.

“The government has just approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems, as well as other essential material and technical assets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will help improve both Ukraine's air defense and intelligence capabilities,” she wrote.

The head of government stressed that russia is now the biggest security threat worldwide. Therefore, Latvia annually allocates 0.25% of its GDP for military assistance to Ukraine.

“We will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and together with our allies,” Siliņa added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Latvia will jointly increase the production of drones.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, which in particular provides for Latvia's provision of military assistance to Ukraine by 0.25% of GDP each year.