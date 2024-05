Nova Poshta ups profit by 86% to UAH 4 billion in 2023

In 2023, the Nova Poshta express delivery company, according to international financial reporting standards, increased its net profit by 86%, or by UAH 1.8 billion, to UAH 3.967 billion, compared to 2022.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, for the specified period, the company increased its revenues by 54%, or by UAH 1.28 billion, to UAH 36.469 billion.

At the end of April, Nova Poshta reported that it entered the Spanish market and opened its first branch there under the Nova Post brand.

At the same time, Spain became the 12th European country in which the company opened a branch of Nova Post.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Nova Poshta group of companies decided to change its name to NOVA due to the expansion of its scope.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market for express delivery of mail items in Ukraine, created in 2001.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klymov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.