Nova Poshta changing its name. What will the postal operator be called now

The Ukrainian postal operator announced a name change to NOVA. The management explains this decision by the fact that the company expanded its functionality and went beyond providing only postal services.

This was reported to AIN by the press service of Nova Poshta.

"The main goal of the NOVA group is to provide easy delivery of everything for life and business. Currently it is parcels, money and technology, but we are not going to stop there. All NOVA companies implement a common strategy and are guided by the same values: Fast - Easy - Safe - Human - Tech – Growth," this is how the co-owner of the NOVA group, Vyacheslav Klymov, comments on the company's decision.

It is noted that Nova Poshta has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 2001. During this time, the company created new products. For example, NovaPay, which opens accounts for customers. Nova Digital, which develops IT solutions that protect businesses from cyberattacks. Nova Global, shipping from different continents. And Nova Poshta itself, in addition to delivery, sells fulfillment services, freight transportation and operates in Europe.