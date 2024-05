Share:













In April, Ukraine exported 13 million tons of cargo, while exports exceeded the figures of February 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In monetary terms, exports in April reached USD 3.3 billion.

"Measures to restore and increase exports, which the government takes together with our international partners, give excellent results. According to the results of April, we have a record export volume of 13.1 million tons since the time of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine. This is 1.3 million tons more than in March. And more than Ukraine exported in February 2022. We are working on increasing the volume of exports, especially of non-raw materials. This will contribute to the increase of production volumes and the attraction of investments in the real sector development of the economy," said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

According to her, the growth of export indicators was influenced, in particular, by the opening of an alternative sea corridor in the summer of last year, which allows Ukraine to export, in particular, grain and metal.

"The UNITY ship insurance program, created jointly with the British government and a pool of insurance companies, also contributes to the prospect of realizing Ukraine's export potential. The expansion of the capacity of Solidarity Lines, primarily with Moldova and Romania, as well as the improvement of conditions for transporting goods by rail to the Danube ports, had a positive effect on exports," Svyrydenko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, exports through the Ukrainian sea corridor exceeded the indicators of the "grain initiative".

On September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".