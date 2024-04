Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers will transfer UAH 622 million for the purchase of scanners for quick inspection of railway cargoes at the Volyn and Lviv customs.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are also making an important decision for the development of our cross-border logistics. We approve the procedure for using funds for the purchase of scanners for railway checkpoints. For this, the state budget provides for more than UAH 662 million. Such scanners will be installed at the Volyn and Lviv customs offices. They will help to quickly and efficiently inspect goods and speed up the movement of railway cargo in both directions," he said.

In turn, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on his Telegram channel that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for using the funds provided for in the state budget to implement measures to equip railway crossing points.

Budget funds are directed to the arrangement of checkpoints across the state border for the railway connection Yahodyn - Dorohusk of the Volyn Customs and Mostyska - Przemyśl of the Lviv Customs, namely: for the purchase of scanning systems of stationary type for inspection of railway rolling stock and containers; construction of infrastructure for installation of scanning systems, including production of design and estimate documentation for construction and execution of supporting works.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers unlocked all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.