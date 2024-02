Companies that are part of the structure of Group DF of entrepreneur Dmytro Firtash, according to the results of 2023, in total transferred to the state budget of Ukraine more than UAH 3.25 billion in taxes, of which UAH 1.46 billion are value added tax (VAT), UAH 584.3 million - single social contribution, UAH 596.6 million - personal income tax (PIT) and UAH 259.9 million - income tax.

Most of the taxes were paid by the profile businesses of the group – nitrogen, gas, logistics, titanium, port, grain trade and media.

"The key challenges for our businesses in 2023 are to remain resilient and adapt to work more effectively in wartime conditions. Despite the unprecedented challenges our businesses continue to face, we are accountable for our performance to our stakeholders, clearly fulfilling our commitments to state, personnel and partners. During the war, our business ensured the growth of tax deductions, and in the regions where we are present, we are among the largest taxpayers. Our enterprises were not limited only to paying taxes - social support of Ukrainians affected by the war remains among our basic priorities," commented the head of the Group DF corporate communications department Oleh Arestarkhov.

The aggregate aid of Group DF businesses to Ukraine and Ukrainians in 2023 amounted to UAH 933.8 million.

In the regions where the company is present, the group continues to finance a number of social and humanitarian projects in support of Ukrainians.

First of all, we are talking about projects to restore urban infrastructure, projects to help doctors, and projects to provide Ukrainians with clean water.

Also on the agenda are a number of projects to improve the safety of city residents.

"We have clearly defined the priorities of social responsibility, which the Group is ready to undertake. Many of them are already implemented in close contact with city halls and regional administrations. In difficult times for the country, the role of big business is growing and we plan to continue increasing the amount of social assistance. Fundamental business approaches are preserved - this is concern for Ukrainians and high standards of business conduct," Arestarkhov summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The main activities of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

The founder and owner of Group DF is businessman Dmytro Firtash.