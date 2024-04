Prosecutor General shows moment of russian strike with Iskander with cluster warhead in Odesa on April 29

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin has confirmed that on April 29, the aggressor state of the russian federation struck Odesa with an Iskander missile with a cluster warhead. The investigation has reason to believe that the decision to use this weapon was made by officers of the Russian armed forces deliberately to kill as many Ukrainians as possible.

He reported this on Facebook and showed the moment of yesterday's russian strike on Odesa.

"Russia cynically neglects all the norms of international humanitarian law. Last night, the enemy insidiously attacked Odesa," the report said.

Kostin said that five people were killed as a result of the attack, more than 30 were injured. Among the victims are two children and a pregnant woman. Five wounded are in extremely serious condition.

"The strike was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead. These are indiscriminate weapons, the use of which can lead to significant civilian casualties," he said.

The Prosecutor General informed that within a radius of 1.5 km from the site of the shelling, metal fragments and debris of the missile were seized.

"The investigation has reason to believe that the decision to use such weapons was made by officers of the russian armed forces consciously in order to kill as many peaceful Ukrainians as possible," Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General added that the investigation continues: "We will find and punish those who give criminal orders to fire on peaceful Ukrainian cities."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist troops launched a missile attack on Odesa on April 29. As of the morning of April 30, it became known that there were 5 killed in the city as a result of the attack. Also, as a result of the blow of the russian federation, a dog was killed.

The head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, noted that the cluster munition is designed specifically to destroy enemy manpower: "However, as you can see, for russians the manpower is the civilians of the city of Odesa walking along the Health Highway."