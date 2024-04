Share:













Copied



Dmytro Pletenchuk, the head of the strategic communications center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said that, according to preliminary data, the aggressor state, russia, struck Odesa with an Iskander cluster missile on April 29.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Actually, all the details are still being clarified. Preliminarily, that was an Iskander, preliminarily a cluster one. But until all relevant expert measures are taken, I will not say 100%. However, judging by the holes on the walls, it had just cluster munitions inside, such as shrapnel, and the detonation was airborne," he said.

According to Pletenchuk, this ammunition is intended to destroy the enemy's manpower.

"However, as you can see, russians see civilian residents of the city of Odesa, those who walk along the Health Route street, as a military force," the spokesperson emphasized.

As earlier reported, on April 29, russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on Odesa.

On the evening of April 29, it was known that four people and a dog were killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on Odesa. At least 28 people were injured of varying degrees of severity.

In the morning, the number of victims of the attack increased to five, and a dog also died. Twenty-three victims continue to be treated in medical facilities.