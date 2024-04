Share:













Copied



Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, believes that the introduction of the "Buy Ukrainian" cashback program will enable the state to monitor the transactions of Ukrainians.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'm explaining - this is the ability of the tax service to see all transactions without restricting bank secrecy," he commented that in order to receive the corresponding cashback, you will need to "attach" your bank card in the Diia application.

The MP was outraged by the fact that from UAH 3 billion to UAH 10 billion from the budget will be used to create such a program, while there is a war in Ukraine.

Zhelezniak called the idea of introducing such a cashback "as stupid as possible, empty, senseless even in peacetime."

In his opinion, changes will have to be made to the 2024 state budget sometime from mid-summer in order to find additional money for the necessary expenses, primarily military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian cashback program "Buy Ukrainian" is being developed, when citizens of Ukraine will be able to receive a refund of part of the funds for the purchase of certain types of goods and services produced in Ukraine on a special card.

He added that the financial and technical parameters of Ukrainian cashback are already being prepared, and it is planned to launch this program already this year.