President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the start of a new economic policy.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the Made in Ukraine forum I announced the start of our new economic platform, and therefore a new economic policy. We have already done significant things to modernize and simplify the work of state institutions so that institutions contribute to the efficiency of our economy. Now we need to add more tools," he said.

He noted that the Made in Ukraine platform should become a platform for constant direct dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs.

Zelenskyy stressed that the authorities should do everything possible so that as many Ukrainian enterprises as possible can save and scale their work.

He said that he instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop several practical steps in this direction.

In particular, Zelenskyy noted that the Buy Ukrainian program of the Ukrainian cashback is being developed, when for the purchase of certain types of goods and services produced in Ukraine, citizens of Ukraine will be able to receive a refund of part of the funds on a special card.

He added that financial and technical parameters of the Ukrainian cashback are already being prepared, it is planned to launch this program this year.

Zelenskyy also said that the government will develop and present steps to expand the localization of industries, including weapons and equipment.

He also said that he had just signed a law that makes it easier to change the purpose of land plots to attract investments in order to quickly rebuild Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also stressed that it is necessary to agree on a modern moral agreement between society and business and between the state and business.

He said that the Ukrainian authorities are working with partners to give more opportunities for insurance against military investment risks in order to preserve and expand the possibilities of Ukrainian exports.

The President also advocated the early adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a decision on the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security in order to close any opportunities of state bodies to put pressure on business.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2023, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma said that the Office of the President plans to assemble business control functions in one body so that 3-5 regulatory bodies do not go to the same company.