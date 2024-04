Share:













Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg does not expect that Ukraine will be invited to NATO at the July Alliance Summit in Washington.

Stoltenberg said this during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with media representatives after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I really believe that rightfully Ukraine's place is in NATO and we will do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes a member of this Alliance. For this decision to be taken, we need the consent of all Allies, we need consensus. Not a majority, but for all 32 Allies to agree. I do not expect that we will be able to reach such an agreement at the summit in July. But I think we can demonstrate that we are bringing Ukraine closer to membership and that the day will come as soon as possible when Ukraine becomes a full member of our Alliance," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, now it is necessary to ensure that Ukraine becomes as operationally compatible with NATO as possible, so that it fully meets all Alliance standards, so that, if there are political conditions, Ukraine becomes a member immediately.

Stoltenberg said that he invited Zelenskyy to the Alliance summit in Washington.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects the July NATO summit in Washington to make decisions that will bring its membership in the Alliance closer.