Russian aggression caused the unification and support of Ukraine by the international coalition. This means that vladimir putin failed in his ambitions to capture Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this at the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia, The Guardian reports on Monday, April 29.

Blinken stressed that many countries in Europe and beyond have united because countries recognize that russian aggression has occurred not only against Ukraine, but also against some fundamental principles of the international system. According to him, impunity of russia would provoke the spread of other conflicts in the world.

"And by effectively uniting many countries, we have helped incredibly courageous Ukrainians repel aggression, and now it is a constant effort and constant struggle. But the plans that Vladimir Putin had for Ukraine to first erase it from the map, to include it in Russia, no longer exist. They failed," Blinken emphasized.

In his opinion, in the future, Ukraine will become a militarily, economically and democratically strong country, and allies have a plan for this, the U.S. Secretary of State said.

