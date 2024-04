Share:













Copied



The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the retreat of the Ukrainian military to the west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka.

He wrote about this in his Telegram.

"The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes, where fierce battles continue. The enemy has engaged up to four brigades in these axes, is trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, breaking through to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. The units of the Defense Forces, saving lives and health of our defenders, moved to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka. In general, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes in these axes, but could not gain operational advantages," the General said.

He noted that the brigades that fought in these axes are being moved to restore combat capability.

Syrskyi called the situation at the front in the South "tense". In the Novopavlivsk axis, the enemy is trying to advance in the Staromayorske area, in the Orikhiv axis - in the Robotyne and Verbove areas, in the Kherson axis - they still hope to knock out our troops from Krynky. However, according to Syrskyi, the enemy has no success there. On the contrary, in the Kherson axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to advance in the area of Veletenske and establish control over the island of Nestryha.

Map of the enemy's advance at the front

The General also named the main places that the enemy is currently attacking. These are the villages of Stelmakhivka and Berestove in the Kupyansk axis, the village of Terny in the Lyman axis, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk axis, Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka in the Siversk axis. Also, the enemy is trying to bring Klishchiyivka under its control and go to the border along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel.

Syrskyi added that some positions change "from hand to hand" several times a day. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to improve their positions in the area of Synkivka (Kupyansk axis) and Serebrianske Forestry (Lyman axis).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, April 27, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka axis and 14 in the Lyman axis. During the day, 88 combat clashes took place.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that currently the hottest axes at the front are Novopavlivsk, Bakhmut and Avdiyivka.