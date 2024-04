Share:













During the past day, on April 27, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka axis and 14 in the Lyman axis. During the day, 88 combat clashes took place.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

Thus, the enemy launched 32 missile and 64 air strikes, carried out 60 shelling from MLRSes at the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated areas. More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions were under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes.

In the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Berestove, Kopanky of the Kharkiv Region and Novoyehorivka and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Nevske, Serebrianske forestry of the Luhansk Region and Terny of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Spirne, Vyimka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Novyi settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Vodiane, Paraskoviyivka and west of Pobieda of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 13 times.

In the Orikhiv axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson axis, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the past day.

It is reported that at the same time, the Defense Forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Units of missile troops damaged 1 control point and 2 radar stations of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed earlier that the hottest areas on the front now are Novopavlivsk, Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes.

In addition, British intelligence reported that the advance of the russian aggressor state's troops to the west of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, has accelerated over the past week.

In the meantime, the State Border Guard Service told about the battle of the border guards with the russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Sumy Region.