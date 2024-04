Share:













On Saturday, April 27, two men, who are citizens of Ukraine, were found with stab wounds in the premises of a shopping center in Murnau (Germany). A 36-year-old man died of serious injuries on the spot, a 23-year-old man died the same day in the hospital. During the immediate search, the suspect - a citizen of russia - was arrested.

This is reported by the police of Germany.

Thus, it is indicated that on April 27 at 5:20 p.m., the operational center of the Southern Department of the Upper Bavaria Police received a report about two seriously injured men in Murnau. Emergency services, which were immediately called to the scene, were able to establish that one of the men had already died from serious injuries. A second man, who was initially found with very serious injuries, also died despite immediate resuscitation measures after being taken to a nearby hospital.

"As part of the operational and search measures, which were started immediately, the 57-year-old suspect was found and detained at his home address not far from the crime scene the same evening. The suspect is a citizen of russia," the message reads.

The victims are citizens of Ukraine aged 23 and 36. Both men lived in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen area.

The criminal police under the leadership of the Munich prosecutor's office are investigating the event as a double murder. Based on the facts of the case, the prosecutor's office, which is conducting this case, submitted a request for the arrest of the 57-year-old main suspect. Today, April 28, he will appear before the investigating judge in the relevant district court to clarify the issue of his detention.

It is said that the exact course of events, background and motives are now the subject of a criminal investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was stabbed to death on the street in Dusseldorf, Germany, and his friend Artem Kozachenko was in intensive care. Later it became known that 18-year-old basketball player Artem Kozachenko died.