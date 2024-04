Share:













The United States hopes that their new arms supplies will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine recover at the front after a several-month shortage of American aid. However, the Pentagon does not expect that a new aid package will encourage Ukraine to the next offensive.

An unnamed representative of the U.S. Department of Defense has stated this, Reuters reports.

The influx of weapons could boost Kyiv's chances of preventing a major russian breakthrough in the east, just over two years since moscow's full-scale invasion began.

At the same time, the United States cannot predict how much pressure the Armed Forces of Ukraine can apply on the army of the invaders after several months of limitation in artillery shells, because there were no stocks of it. Kyiv also faces a lack of manpower on the battlefield and questions remain about the line of defense along the front.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the goal was to enable Ukraine so that its forces would be able to "regain the initiative." However, the U.S. does not expect a major offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States began the process of transferring some basic types of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

On April 24, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Vedant Patel, said that the U.S. did not announce that it had transferred ATACMS long-range missiles at the request of Ukraine in order to preserve the operational security of the country at the request of the Ukrainian side.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.