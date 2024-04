Russians advance in 3 places on Avdiivka axis. OSINT analysts show front line changes

Analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState said that russian troops were allegedly able to advance immediately on three sections of the front northwest of Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

This is evidenced by changes in the interactive map of DeepState analysts.

The largest change in the front line, according to DeepState, occurred in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Ocheretyne and Novobakhmutivka.

As of April 23, the approximate front line on this section of the front looked like this.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

Now it looks like this. The russians, according to DeepState, advanced in Ocheretyne and Novobakhmutivka.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

According to DeepState, the russians have achieved success near the settlements of Novokalynove and Keramik.

This is what the approximate front line looked like on April 23.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

That's what it looks like now.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

In addition, DeepState analysts have changed the line of contact in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Berdychi and Semenivka.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

According to analysts, now the approximate front line is as follows.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

