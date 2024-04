Solskyi says that he worked as lawyer during period to which accusations of taking state lands relate

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, said that he worked as a lawyer during the period covered by the accusations of taking over state lands.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The events about which, according to NABU, I was served with suspicion and about which information is being disseminated in the mass media, relate to the period of 2017-2018, that is, when I was a lawyer and was neither the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, nor the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy," Solskyi said.

According to him, these circumstances relate to the dispute between state enterprises and individuals, in particular the ATO military personnel for the lands that were given to the latter in possession in accordance with the law.

"Disputes are resolved by the courts, including the Supreme Court, and as far as I know, to date, a number of decisions state that state-owned enterprises do not have the right to land, which is probably what NABU is referring to. For my part, I guarantee maximum openness to establish the truth, but also there is no need for this - all data are open to law enforcement officers, and the evidence and arguments of the parties are under consideration by the courts," Solskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) suspects Solskyi of taking over state lands worth almost UAH 300 million and trying to take over land worth another UAH 190 million.