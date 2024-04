Ukraine will increase number of long-range attacks on russia - commander of British Army

Ukraine will increase the number of long-range strikes on the territory of the aggressor country of russia, since the new Western aid is aimed at Ukraine waging war in a "in much stronger ways."

Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin, Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, stated this in an interview with the Financial Times.

Radakin admitted that now the downbeat mood is surrounding Ukraine’s defense.

But Britain’s chief of defense, a key figure in the west’s military support for Kyiv, stressed that such a gloomy “snapshot” of the war failed to recognize longer trends more in Kyiv’s favor.

According to him, these include the latest packages of military assistance from the United States and Europe, increasingly successful strikes by Ukraine from a long distance, as well as moscow's “total failure” to choke off Kyiv’s vital grain exports via the Black Sea.

“As Ukraine gains more capabilities for the long-range fight . . . its ability to continue deep operations will [increasingly] become a feature” of the war, Radakin said, adding: “they definitely have an effect”.

