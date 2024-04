Share:













Air Force anti-aircraft missile units in cooperation with the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on April 19 destroyed the russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber. After that, the amount of use of strategic aviation of the russian federation decreased in the Black Sea.

Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash announced this on Espresso.

According to him, after the downing of the russian Tu-22M3 bomber, the enemy reduced the amount of use of strategic aviation in the Black Sea.

"Of course, the enemy still has different carriers. And we cannot say that it will refuse to continue missile attacks on our infrastructure," said Yevlash.

He noted that now the russians need to rethink their actions 10 times before sending another plane to the Black and Azov Seas.

"In addition, there was a very successful work to destroy radar stations that led to strikes on our country. Therefore, recently the use of aviation from the south of Ukraine has decreased somewhat," the spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 19, the Air Force of the Armed Forces, together with the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out an operation to destroy the russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.