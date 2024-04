Share:













On the morning of April 24, russia took the ship to the Sea of Azov and the missile carriers to the Mediterranean Sea.

This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea. There is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov," the report says.

In addition, there are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Sunday, April 21, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. It was also reported about the closure of the Crimea bridge.

In the morning, the military repelled an anti-ship missile attack on one of the ships on the Northern side. A fire broke out from the falling fragments. It was eliminated.

In an evening video message on April 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack on the Dzhankoi airfield, he thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their accuracy, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi for organizing the operation.