On the morning of Sunday, April 21, several explosions sounded in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. It was also reported about the closure of the Crimea bridge.

Thus, according to the ATESH partisan movement, as a result of the attack there are several casualties among the occupiers, as well as many wounded.

"So far we can confirm a few 200s. Many 300's. Ambulances continue to arrive,” the partisans said in a statement.

At the same time, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhayev announced "repelling an attack by an anti-ship missile" on one of the ships of the aggressor country of the russian federation on the Northern side.

According to him, a "small fire" occurred from fallen fragments, which has allegedly already been eliminated.

A video showing the fire was published by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address on April 17 confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the airfield in Dzhankoi, he thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their accuracy, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi for organizing the operation.

Also on April 18, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a list of destroyed enemy targets at a military airfield in occupied Dzhankoi. And the General Staff showed a video of a strike on the airfield.