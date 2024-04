Share:













Copied



The chairman of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Viktor Pavlushchyk has appointed Mykola Korneliuk, former employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and former head of a directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 22, Viktor Pavlushchyk, head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), presented his deputy.

Korneliuk has more than 20 years of experience in state bodies, in particular, in the field of anti-corruption.

This appointment should significantly strengthen the NACP team.

In 2003, Korneliuk graduated from Yaroslav Mudryi National Law Academy of Ukraine with a degree in law; he is alawyer.

In 2005-2009, he worked in the investigative department of the prosecutor's office of the Kyiv Region.

From 2009 to 2015, he was a senior investigator, investigator in particularly important cases, deputy head of the investigative department of the directorate for the investigation of corruption crimes committed by officials who occupy a particularly responsible position of the Main Directorate of Supervision in the criminal proceedings of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In 2015-2018, he served as a deputy prosecutor of the Zhytomyr Region.

From 2018 to 2023, he was a senior detective, deputy head of a department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Before being appointed to the post of a deputy head of the NACP for almost a year, he was the head of one of the directorates of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Viktor Pavlushchyk as the chairman of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

After being appointed to the post, the new head of the NACP received a salary of UAH 355,000 in the NABU.