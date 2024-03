Share:













Ukraine withdrew from several agreements on the cooperation of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the construction industry.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the full-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine and the participation of Belarus in it, the withdrawal of Ukraine from the Agreement on cooperation in construction activities, concluded on September 9, 1994 in Moscow, the Agreement on the intergovernmental examination of construction projects that are of mutual interest to the participating CIS states signed on January 13, 1999 in Saratov, and the CIS City Planning Charter signed on June 4, 1999 in Minsk," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Ukraine withdrew from the agreement on cooperation of the CIS states in advertising activities.