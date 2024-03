Share:













Copied



Ukraine fully controls border with Belarus, there is no risk of repeat attack - Border Service

The situation on the border with Belarus is under the full control of the Defense Forces. There is no threat of a repeated attack from these directions. At the same time, the threat from the sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the territory of russia remains the highest.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.

"The situation on the border with Belarus is under control. On the other side or on the border areas, no movement or presence of a strong group has been recorded, despite the exercises that are being conducted or have been announced. But, of course, we have to be ready for the development of any situations, so engineering fortifications are constantly increasing near the border line, and fortifications along the border area," Demchenko said.

Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to repeat the invasion, he noted. At the same time, the situation on the border with russia is somewhat different. The terrorist country does not stop shelling the territory of the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv Regions. The enemy uses all possible weapons, including aviation, as well as attack drones. Also, the threat from the sabotage and reconnaissance groups remains the highest. As before, according to Demchenko, the Sumy Region remains the most active direction. Sometimes the enemy tries to make sorties to the Kharkiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, it became known that russian saboteurs were trying to infiltrate the Sumy Region. Ukrainian border guards entered into battle with the sabotage and reconnaissance group. As a result of the battle, the occupiers withdrew, the enemy's losses are being clarified.

Earlier, it was reported that the frequency of exits of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the north of the Kharkiv Region is recorded.