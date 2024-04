Share:













Minister of Defense of the aggressor state of russia Sergei Shoigu said that the russian federation will intensify attacks on the so-called "storage places" of Western military equipment.

His words are quoted by the russian propaganda Telegram channel TASS on Tuesday, April 23.

Shoigu assembled a collegium of the russian Ministry of Defense, where, by habit, he attributed the loss of russian occupiers to the Ukrainian army. Shoigu also reacted to reports of future military assistance to Ukraine.

"The Russian Armed Forces will increase the intensity of attacks on logistics centers and Western weapons storage bases in Ukraine," said the Minister of Defense of the aggressor state.

Shoigu also reported that the group of troops of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) near the borders of russia has up to 33,000 people, about 300 tanks and more than 800 other armored fighting vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, then Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the aggressor state russia cannot defeat Ukraine militarily, as evidenced by the call of russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the need for "political discussions" regarding Ukraine.

In September, Shoigu said that the aggressor country russia has plans to "increase combat power" by 2025.

Recall, on April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on the allocation of assistance to Ukraine.