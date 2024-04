Sweden does not rule out transferring Patriot system to Ukraine

Sweden may transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was stated by Defense Minister Pal Jonson before the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs and defense ministries of the EU countries in Luxembourg, European Pravda writes.

When asked if his country would provide the Patriot air defense system, Jonson did not rule it out.

"I do not rule out such a possibility, but now we are focused on financial contributions (to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems)," he said.

According to the minister, Sweden will send other systems that can "remove some of the pressure" on Ukraine's need for Patriot systems.

He also indicated that after the approval of the aid package to Ukraine, the United States may increase the supply of air defense systems to Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Germany announced that Germany will immediately transfer another Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine to repel russian airstrikes.

In the meantime, Scholz hopes that NATO countries will find six more Patriot systems for Ukraine.