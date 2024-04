Share:













Verkhovna Rada has dismissed 7 members of the Accounting Chamber.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Parliament dismissed 7 members of the Accounting Chamber, whose authorities expired on March 15, 2024," he wrote.

264 parliamentarians voted for the dismissals, with the necessary minimum 226.

In particular, Viktor Bohun, Andrii Didyk, Vasyl Nevidomyi, Iryna Ivanova, Tsezar Ohon, Ihor Yaremchuk and Andrii Maisner were dismissed as members of the Accounting Chamber.

"There will be 5 members in the Accounting Chamber. But colleagues insist that it will still be able to make decisions (well, that’s how they creatively interpret a quorum), Zhelezniak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, the Rada appointed Olha Pishchanska, former chairperson of the Antimonopoly Committee, as a chairperson of the Accounting Chamber.

In December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed four new members of the Accounting Chamber.

The following are appointed members of the Chamber for a period of six years:

- Yelizaveta Pushko-Tsybuliak (accountant of the State Bureau of Investigation);

- Serhii Kliuchko (employee of the State Audit Service);

- Olha Pishchanska (ex-head of the Antimonopoly Committee);

- Kyrylo Klymenko.