The Verkhovna Rada appointed Olha Pishchanska, ex-head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), as the head of the Accounting Chamber.

252 MPs voted for the relevant decision, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pishchanska was appointed as the head of the AMCU on July 16, 2020, and was dismissed from the post in September 2023.

Prior to that, she held the position of the first deputy head of the Antimonopoly Committee - state commissioner.

Previously, Pishchanska was also the supply manager of the mining and metallurgical plant ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region).

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, reported in his Telegram channel that Olha Pishchanska recently headed the Antimonopoly Committee, and her sister Svitlana Pishchanska is close to the Zelenskyy family, and was the director of the company for which the villa of the Zelenskyy family in Italy was arranged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed four new members of the Accounting Chamber.

The members of the chamber are appointed for a term of six years:

- Yelyzaveta Pushko-Tsybuliak (accountant of the State Bureau of Investigation);

- Serhii Kliuchko (employee of the State Audit Service);

- Olha Pishchanska (former head of the Antimonopoly Committee);

- Kyrylo Klymenko.