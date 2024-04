Share:













Copied



The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the term of arrest of Ihor Kolomoiskyi but reduced his bail by half a billion from UAH 2.4 billion to UAH 1.9 billion.

The judge made such a decision on April 22, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Kolomoiskyi's arrest was extended until June 3.

"To extend the term of preventive measure in the form of detention for Ihor Kolomoiskyi for a period of 42 days, i.e., until June 2, 2024, inclusive," said the judge.

The court also determined an alternative to arrest bail in the amount of UAH 1,968,200,000. It obliged the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) pre-trial detention center to ensure that Kolomoiskyi's rights are respected in order to receive proper medical care, and in particular, in terms of conducting a medical examination in accordance with health complaints and ensuring the possibility of appropriate treatment (according to the established diagnosis).

The prosecutor stated that investigative actions should be continued as part of the pre-trial investigation.

The prosecutor asked to extend Kolomoiskyi's detention within the pre-trial investigation period until June 2, 2024, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 2.3 billion.

At the same time, the court reduced the bail amount to UAH 1,968,200,000.

The prosecutor noted that more than 50 witnesses need to be questioned to complete the pre-trial investigation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the court explained why businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was given bail of UAH 2.4 billion as an alternative to arrest.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the SSU to transport Ihor Kolomoiskyi for treatment in a private medical facility if his health worsens.