President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Also, he appealed to international partners to protect the skies of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the official resources of the President of Ukraine.

"Rescue operations are now underway in the Dnipropetrovsk Region after the russian attack. Several floors of an ordinary residential building were destroyed, and the train station was damaged. Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove were also under attack in the Dnipropetrovsk Region," the report says.

President Zelenskyy reported that there were casualties as a result of the attack and that all the injured were being assisted. He also expressed his condolences to his family and friends.

"Every state that provides air defense systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps to convince partners that air defense should now not be not in warehouses, but in real cities and communities that are hit by terrorists, everyone who supports our defense is a lifesaver. We must defeat russian terror. This is a need not only of our state, not only of Ukrainians - it is a global need," said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that russia must be responsible for its terror, and every rocket, every Shahed, must be shot down.

"The world can guarantee this; the partners have the necessary capabilities. This has been proven, in particular, in the skies of the Middle East, and it should work in the skies of Europe," he added.

As earlier reported, the Dnipropetrovsk Region survived another massive attack by the russian federation. The enemy hit Dnipro, the settlement of Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, and Kryvyi Rih.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the number of people killed due to the massive russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk Region on the night and morning of April 19 has increased to eight people, including children. Also, the number of wounded has increased to more than 25.

In addition, due to russian shelling, the work of the railway station in Dnipro was suspended. As a result of the attack of the aggressor state, there are wounded among the railway workers.