Shaheds hit Odesa Region; Air Defense downs 5 out of 7 drones in the south

Overnight into April 22, the air defense of Ukraine downed five Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV.

This follows from a statement by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk posted on Telegram.

As Oleshchuk said, terrorists launched against Ukraine this night:

7 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda, Crimea;

3 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region.

During the repulse of the attack, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

5 shock UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type;

1 reconnaissance UAV Orlan-10 around 7 am.

"All drones were shot down in Odesa Region," added Oleshchuk.

"Unfortunately, there are also hits. Enemy kamikaze drones targeted the territory of the farm. Warehouse buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged. People were not injured," writes the Telegram channel of the Southern Defense Forces.

