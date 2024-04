Share:













Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds has said that his country is ready to provide Ukraine with short-range air defense systems.

The corresponding statement of Spruds was published on the website of the European Commission.

Spruds noted that there are countries that own American air defense systems MIM-104 Patriot, and there are those that do not have them.

But, he said, not only Patriot systems are capable of repelling russian air attacks.

"Of course, they are very important, it was also noted by our Ukrainian partners. <...> But if we are talking about air defense, then there is a fairly wide range of different air defense systems," Spruds said.

He added that Latvia is ready to contribute to the air defense of Ukraine and provide the country with short-range systems.

Spruds did not specify which air defense systems are in question.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, the German Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine would urgently receive an MIM-104 Patriot air defense complex.

And earlier it became known that the Dutch government allocated more than EUR 200 million for the supply of air defense equipment and artillery shells to Ukraine.

We also wrote that in early April, the United States allocated USD 138 million to Ukraine, which will be used to modernize air defense systems.