The Netherlands allocates more than EUR 200 million for air defense and shells for Ukraine

The Netherlands has announced more than EUR 200 million for new initiatives to deliver air defense and artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Defense Kajsa Ollongren has stated this during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

"Air defense and artillery ammunition are extremely necessary for Ukraine. The situation threatens to become critical. The resources that the Netherlands now provides are already on the European continent and will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible," she said.

Air defense

The Netherlands allocates EUR 159 million in support of the German initiative, which is aimed at acquiring and supplying Ukraine with long-range air defense.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands will purchase short-range air defense for EUR 60 million. They, in particular, can be used to combat drones.

Artillery shells

The Ministry also recalls that the Netherlands is contributing to Estonia's initiative to quickly supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine from available supplies.

"Earlier, the Netherlands announced that it was allocating EUR 250 million for a similar Czech plan to quickly supply more shells," the Ministry adds.

Recall that the participants in the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on April 19 agreed to increase support for Ukraine with air defense.