Attacks on the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region continue from the side of Bohdanivka, and frontally from the side of Khromove, and from Ivanivske, but the city is reliably protected.

Oles Maliarevych, deputy commander of the assault unmanned aircraft complex battalion ACHILLES of the 92nd separate assault brigade told about this, Espreso reports.

"Chasiv Yar is reliably protected, but the enemy's attempts to capture the city are quite powerful. The invaders are moving both from the side of Bohdanivka, and frontally from Khromove and from Ivanivske. Our defenders are also holding strong enough near Bohdanivka," he noted.

The russians are shelling the city with all available weapons, including aerial bombs and artillery. The russian army also uses drones and infantry, which sometimes moves without cover.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers are using Avdiyivka tactics when trying to capture Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region. This tactic is to destroy the settlement with the help of aerial bombs, so that it is impossible to build fortifications there.

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, April 22, are 730 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 460,260 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 27 vehicles and 8 combat armored vehicles.