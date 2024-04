Russia used Kommuna ship hit in Crimea to search for elements at scene of sinking of Moskva cruiser - Navy

The Kommuna rescue ship, which recently was successfully hit the Defense Forces, was unique and was used earlier to find the necessary elements at the place of the sinking of the Moskva cruiser.

The spokesman of the Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to Pletenchuk, the ship had the necessary equipment and underwater drones on board. Before that, the terrorists used the Kommuna rescue ship to search for elements that interested the russian leadership at the scene of the sinking of the Moskva cruiser. The ship's last assignment was to cover its combat "comrades" in the harbor with its own hull.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in his evening video address on April 17 confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the airfield in Dzhankoi, he thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their accuracy, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi for organizing the operation.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced the list of enemy targets destroyed on April 17 at the military airfield in the occupied Dzhankoi (Crimea), in particular, the following were destroyed or critically damaged: four S-400 SAM launchers; three radar stations; one air defense control point; one Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment.