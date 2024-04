Share:













First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak stated that the increase in payments for the birth of children does not affect the increase in the birth rate. According to the Ministry of Social Policy on Facebook, Marchak said this at the forum "Demographic future of Ukraine: Strategy of stability and recovery", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Solving the problem of demography usually has a classic solution - increasing the birth rate. However, after analyzing the situation, we came to a conclusion that surprised me. Decisions to increase benefits for the birth of children - do not work in almost any country. And if they do, then only for citizens from low level of affluence, and in this case sometimes there is a correlation between the increase in the birth rate and the increase in situations when parents abandon their children," she said.

According to her, in solving the problem of demography, other solutions actually work - availability of individual housing, economic self-sufficiency of the family, and availability of sources of financing.

Marchak also noted that a family that wants to have a child will rather not do so if they are not sure that they will not be able to provide a quality education.

Another important factor is the availability of basic social services.

"Also, something that is not customary to say in Ukraine - are you comfortable when you go outside: can you drive with a baby carriage on the road, or is there a comfortable sidewalk; are there playgrounds for children, are there parks, jogging and bicycle paths, sports grounds," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Ministry of Social Policy developed a draft Demographic Strategy of Ukraine until 2040 and started the process of public consultations on it.

In March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that every Ukrainian family should have at least three children in order for Ukraine to have prospects. At the same time, Shmyhal emphasized that today, in the conditions of russian aggression, every Ukrainian hryvnia earned by the Ukrainian budget goes to support the Security and Defense Forces, and it is now possible to financially support the birth rate in Ukraine only by attracting funds from international partners.